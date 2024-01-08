Nawaz Sharif gets fresh chance to contest polls as Pakistan's Supreme Court scraps lifetime bans on convicts
Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday scrapped lifetime bans from contesting elections for people with past convictions, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said, giving Nawaz Sharif the chance to become prime minister for a fourth time
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday scrapped lifetime bans from contesting elections for people with past convictions, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said, giving Nawaz Sharif the chance to become prime minister for a fourth time.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message