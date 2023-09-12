Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan on October 211 min read 12 Sep 2023, 08:05 PM IST
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan from London on October 21 to lead the party's political campaign in the upcoming elections, his younger brother and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has said, Geo News reported on Tuesday.