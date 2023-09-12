Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan on October 21

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan from London on October 21 to lead the party's political campaign in the upcoming elections, his younger brother and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has said

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan from London on October 21 to lead the party's political campaign in the upcoming elections, his younger brother and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has said, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

"Nawaz Sharif will reach Pakistan on October 21," Geo News quoted the Shehbaz Sharif as saying.

The statement came after a meeting of the PML-N's top leadership headed by Nawaz in London.

Nawaz Sharif—who has been living in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019—was disqualified for life in 2017 by Pakistan Supreme Court for not declaring a receivable salary.

The London meeting was attended by Suleman Shehbaz, Hassan Nawaz, former federal minister Khawaja Asif, Malik Mohammad Ahmed Khan and Nasir Janjua, the Geo News reported.

The party's strategy regarding the election, Nawaz's return and the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) stance on the elections came under the discussion during the meeting in London.

Last week, the former prime minister had himself confirmed that he is returning to Pakistan in October, during his interaction with his party workers and supporters at Stanhope House.

Earlier, PML-N president Shehbaz also said that his brother and former prime minister would be returning to Pakistan in October.

"Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign and this has been decided after the PML-N party consultations," Geo New reported him saying. He added that the ex-premier would face the law of the land when he is back in Pakistan.