NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell ousted over inappropriate relationship with a woman

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell ousted over inappropriate relationship with a woman1 min read . 02:56 AM IST
- A probe was started after a complaint was filed, parent company Comcast said
NBCUniversal chief executive officer (CEO) Jeff Shell was ousted on Sunday after a probe found that he had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company.
NBCUniversal chief executive officer (CEO) Jeff Shell was ousted on Sunday after a probe found that he had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company.
The probe was started after a complaint was filed, parent company Comcast Corp said.
The probe was started after a complaint was filed, parent company Comcast Corp said.
“I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret," Shell said in a statement.
“I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret," Shell said in a statement.
“I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege," Shell said.
“I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege," Shell said.
Shell’s team will report to Comcast president Mike Cavanagh, the company said.
Shell’s team will report to Comcast president Mike Cavanagh, the company said.
“We are disappointed to share this news with you. We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other. You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace. When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here," Cavanagh and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said in a separate statement on Sunday.
“We are disappointed to share this news with you. We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other. You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace. When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here," Cavanagh and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said in a separate statement on Sunday.
The probe into the complaint against Shell was led by outside counsel, said Comcast.
The probe into the complaint against Shell was led by outside counsel, said Comcast.
Shell took over as CEO at NBCUniversal in 2020. Before that he was chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment.
Shell took over as CEO at NBCUniversal in 2020. Before that he was chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment.
Shell joins other high-profile executives who have lost their jobs in recent years over accusations of improper conduct or sexual harassment.
Shell joins other high-profile executives who have lost their jobs in recent years over accusations of improper conduct or sexual harassment.
In 2019, Warner Bros chairman and chief executive Kevin Tsujihara resigned as the company probed that he improperly helped an actress obtain roles at the studio.
In 2019, Warner Bros chairman and chief executive Kevin Tsujihara resigned as the company probed that he improperly helped an actress obtain roles at the studio.