NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell ousted over inappropriate relationship with a woman

“We are disappointed to share this news with you. We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other. You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace. When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here," Cavanagh and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said in a separate statement on Sunday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}