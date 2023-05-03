NCLT to hear Go First’s insolvency plea on Thursday

National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday agreed to hear Go First’s insolvency plea, the day after the airline filed for bankruptcy. The insolvency plea will be heard on Thursday.
The Wadia group-owned carrier moved NCLT on Tuesday seeking voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings. It also decided to cancel flights for three days starting from May 3, as the budget airline is unable to meet financial obligations amid the grounding of half of its fleet due to the non-availability of Pratt & Whitney engines. The airline operates around 180-185 flights, carrying around 30,000 passengers on a daily basis.
The airline's CEO Kaushik Khona said the airline has grounded 28 planes, more than half of its fleet, due to the non-supply of engines by Pratt & Whitney (P&W), and that has resulted in a fund crunch.
"It is an unfortunate decision (filing for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings), but it had to be done to protect the interests of the company," he told PTI.
Go First is the second major scheduled airline after Jet Airways to seek resoluhation under insolvency proceedings.
Amid travel disruptions due to the sudden cancellation of Go First flights, aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show cause notice to the embattled carrier.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the airline has cancelled the scheduled flights for May 3 and 4 "without any prior intimation". While the carrier announced that it will cancel the flights for May 3 and 4, it was extended by another day to May 5, as per a notice on the carrier's website.
(With inputs from agencies)
