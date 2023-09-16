Neanderthal Genes Are Linked to Severe Covid Risk
SummaryA new study in Italy’s worst pandemic hot spot sheds light on why some people fell seriously ill—and others didn’t.
ROME—The northern Italian city of Bergamo suffered one of the world’s highest Covid-19 death rates, with army trucks deployed to carry the dead out of the overwhelmed town in the early days of the pandemic.
