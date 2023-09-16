Neanderthal Genes Are Linked to Severe Covid Risk

Bergamo was an early epicenter of the pandemic. Why the disease killed so many people so quickly in the area has lingered as a medical mystery. The coronavirus spread undetected for a long time before it was first confirmed in Italy in February 2020. The Mario Negri Institute found that 11 individuals included in its study reported Covid-like symptoms in late 2019. The first lockdown in Bergamo and surrounding areas took place in early March, by which time the virus had reached countless homes, hospitals and old people’s homes. Italy has one of the oldest populations in the world.