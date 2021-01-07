Nearly 1.5 million people have been vaccinated against COVID, says UK PM

Almost 1.5 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, vowing to quickly expand a programme to inoculate the most vulnerable in Britain by mid-February.

On Wednesday, Britain had recorded 62,322 new coronavirus infections and 1,041 deaths.

The data also showed that 1.3 million people had received their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in figures for the week ending Jan 3, before Johnson provided the updated figures.

