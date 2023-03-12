Nearly 2,00,000 hospitalized as Thailand chokes with air pollution2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 04:26 PM IST
- The public health ministry of Thailand informed that around 1.3 million people in the country are sick due to the rising levels of air pollution
The rising air pollution in Thailand has increased the pressure on health services as nearly 2,00,000 people were hospitalized in the past week. The capital of the country, Bangkok is the worst affected city of the country with air quality worsening due to vehicular pollution, industrial emissions, and smoke from agricultural burning.
