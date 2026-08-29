Nearly 2,500 Missing as Nepal, China Intensify Rescue Efforts

Nearly 2,500 people are missing following the flash floods that devastated a mountainous region between Nepal and China, with authorities on both sides of the border stepping up rescue efforts.

At least 579 people have been confirmed dead while 1,924 people remain unaccounted for including hundreds of foreigners from India, Malaysia, Australia and the US, Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said in a post on X. That was almost double its previous estimate of missing people. China said its death toll stood at seven, with 554 missing, according to state broadcaster CGTN.

The catastrophe was triggered on Wednesday by a glacial collapse that sent ice, mud, rocks and fast-moving water surging through a valley in Nepal, destroying entire settlements in its path. Videos showed people attempting to flee as walls of water and debris swallowed buildings, tore down bridges and washed away trees, boulders and vehicles.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What triggered the flash floods in Nepal and China? ⌵ The flash floods were triggered by a glacial collapse that released ice, mud, and rocks into a valley, resulting in devastating surges of water. 2 Why are glacial avalanches becoming more common in high-altitude regions? ⌵ As Earth's climate warms, the structural integrity of glaciers weakens, leading to more frequent and severe glacial avalanches due to melting ice and unstable terrain. 3 How are rescue efforts being coordinated in the aftermath of the Nepal-China flash floods? ⌵ Rescue efforts are being coordinated by mobilizing personnel from both Nepal and China, with a focus on locating the missing and retrieving bodies from affected areas. 4 What impact do glacial outburst floods have on communities near the Himalayas? ⌵ Glacial outburst floods pose significant risks to communities by potentially causing sudden and catastrophic flooding, leading to loss of life and destruction of property. 5 Should governments in high-risk regions invest in better warning systems for glacial disasters? ⌵ Yes, investing in better warning systems could enhance evacuation procedures and reduce casualties during glacial disasters, despite the unpredictability of such events.

Nepal has mobilized about 15,000 personnel for challenging rescue missions, including in settlements steeped in sludge and at hydropower projects where workers have been trapped in tunnels. The military has “intensified its operations” and “deployed special teams and is actively collecting bodies at a rapid pace,” the prime minister’s office said on social media.

Rescue efforts in the remote region have been hampered by the risk of further flooding as rivers clogged with mud and debris formed new, unstable lakes upstream. Authorities were closely monitoring such lakes, some of which were quickly filling with water that could breach the banks in an uncontrolled manner.

Separately, Prime Minister Balendra Shah denied reports Nepal had rejected foreign aid, saying the government was coordinating with India, China and others.

The country will need at least “a few billion dollars” to recover from the devastation, prompting the $45 billion economy to seek international funding for a massive reconstruction effort, Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Friday.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.