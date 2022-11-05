What are the common symptoms of Omicron?

The ‘classic’ symptoms like - loss of taste and smell are no longer indicators that you have COVID. With Omicron, the symptoms have changed and the ‘common’ signs of the infection are now cough, which grows up to be a chronic cough or bronchitis, fatigue, which is so predominant that a person's daily life is affected with it, headache, fever, runny nose, itchy throat; which is seen often painful and makes it difficult to swallow food and muscle pain