Nearly 50% CEOs looking at job cuts, 39% have frozen hiring: KPMG Survey

Separately, a recent survey by Capital.com, a London-based online broker with a large retail client base, showed that traders and investors aren’t prioritizing ESG. Of more than 1,800 customers asked, 52% of traders and investors said they never selected a stock or made a trade based on ESG factors. Almost half -- or 46 percent -- said they didn’t know how to do so, and 12 percent said ESG investments were too expensive.