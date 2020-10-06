Need for like-minded nations to coordinate responses to fight covid: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday said the covid-19 crisis has underlined the need for and the importance of like-minded countries coordinating their responses to combat the challenges posed by the pandemic.

In his opening remarks at the India-Japan-US-Australia or the “Quad" group of countries meeting in Tokyo, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar also said advancing the security and economic interests of all countries having legitimate and vital interests in the Indo-Pacific remains a key priority.

Recalling the first meeting of the foreign ministers in Washington last year, Jaishankar noted that the pandemic has brought about a profound transformation across the world.

“The fact that we are meeting here today, in person, despite the global pandemic, is a testimony to the importance that these Consultations have gained, particularly in recent times. Our world is significantly different today than what it was when we last met in New York in September 2019," he said.

Besides Jaishankar, the meeting is being attended by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi. Analysts and commentators have noted that Pompeo, who rescheduled his Asia trip after US President Donald Trump tested positive for covid-19 last week, dropping South Korea and Mongolia from his itinerary but retaining Japan, showed the importance Washington and the Trump administration attaches to the Indo-Pacific.

“As vibrant and pluralistic democracies with shared values, our nations have collectively affirmed the importance of maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. We remain committed to upholding the rules-based international order, underpinned by the rule of law, transparency, freedom of navigation in the international seas, respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty and peaceful resolution of disputes," he said.

The Indian foreign minister also said that it was a matter of satisfaction that the Indo-Pacific concept has increasingly gained wider acceptance.

The meeting of foreign ministers of the 'Quad' or Quadrilateral group comes against the backdrop of growing concerns over China's military muscle flexing in the Indo-Pacific.

"Our objective remains advancing the security and the economic interests of all countries having legitimate and vital interests in the region," he said.

The “Quad" took shape in November 2017, when officials of the four countries met in the Philippines developing a new framework to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met Pompeo for a bilateral meeting.

“Began my Tokyo visit with a bilateral meeting with @SecPompeo. Pleased to see the progress of our partnership in so many fields. Will work together for stability and prosperity in the Indo- Pacific," Jaishankar said in a Twitter post.

Pompeo on his part described the meeting as “productive."

“Productive meeting today with Indian Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar. Together we are advancing U.S.-India relations, combatting COVID-19, and ensuring a secure and prosperous #IndoPacific for all,"the US Secretary of State said in a Twitter post of his own.

Jaishankar is also set to meet his Australian and Japanese counterparts in separate bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the “Quad"engagement.









