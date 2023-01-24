'Need to probe external hand', Pak Minister claims after power grid restores

'Need to probe external hand', Pak Minister claims after power grid restores2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Pakistan energy minister says power grid has been restored after second major breakdown in months
Pakistan Energy minister has hinted at a sabotage angle a day after the country plunged into darkness following the national grid failure. He claimed, ‘Need to probe if there was an external interference, like an internet attack, although that’s less likely."
