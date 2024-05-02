Ukraine has released the video of its AI-generated foreign affairs spokesperson on Wednesday. Victoria Shi, Ukraine's spokesperson

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday released the video of one-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence-based digital representative Victoria Shi. The digital spokesperson of Ukraine MEA will give official comment on behalf of the Ukrainian government to the media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AI spokersperson was seen dressed in all black with a Ukrainian flag pin. Her hair were neatly pulled back and she was earing studded earrings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Meet Victoria Shi — a digital representative of the MFA of Ukraine, created using AI to provide timely updates on consular affairs!

For the first time in history, the MFA of Ukraine has presented a digital persona that will officially comment for the media," wrote Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X.

In the video, the AI-generated digital spokesperson introduced herself as a ‘digital person’ created by the Ukraine MFA to communicate information to the public and media. She also talked about the tasks to be performed by her for the foreign ministry. She will provide “timely and verified information from Ukraine's consular service", “updated to journalists" about the work of the ministry for Ukrainian citizens living abroad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The original videos of the AI-generated digital representative are the one with a QR code and link to the Ukraine MFA, said Victoria Shi. Calling her creation as a next step to future, Victoria Shi said, “With my appointment we are taking a step to the future."

The invention by Ukraine is expected to save MFA's time during the ongoing war with Russia, and resources by letting the country leaders to shift their focus to other different tasks like assisting citizens, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba in a statement.

Victoria Shi's facial features and appearance bear resemblance with singer and influencer Rosalie Nombre, who agreed to participate in the MFA's initiative to invent an AI-based spokesperson, according to Daily Mail UK. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

