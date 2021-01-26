OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Negative Covid-19 test required for travel to the US
In this file photo, travellers arrive at terminal 4 at JFK International airport in New York. (AFP)
Negative Covid-19 test required for travel to the US

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 12:38 PM IST ANI

  • The US Department of State said that a proof of recovery from Covid-19 before boarding
  • This order applies to both foreign nationals and US citizens

Washington: Passengers flying into the United States would require to show proof of testing negative for COVID-19 at least three days prior to the departure.

The US Department of State said that a proof of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding. This order applies to both foreign nationals and US citizens.

"The U.S. Department of State and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) remind all travelers that beginning tomorrow, January 26, all air passengers two years of age or older arriving to the United States must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding," read a release from the State Department.

Those who don't will be denied boarding, it added.

"If you plan to travel internationally, you will need to get tested no more than 3 days before you travel by air into the United States and show your negative result to the airline before you board your flight, or be prepared to show documentation of recovery (proof of a recent positive viral test and a letter from your healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you were cleared to travel)," said the CDC in a statement.

On January 12, 2021, CDC announced an Order requiring all air passengers arriving in the US from a foreign country to get tested no more than 3 days before their flight departs and to present the negative result or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 to the airline before boarding the flight. Air passengers will also be required to confirm that the information they present is true in the form of attestation.

However, the State Department and the CDC continue to strongly recommend US citizens reconsider travel abroad, and postpone all non-essential travel.

