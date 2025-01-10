As Los Angeles continues to cope with deadly wildfires, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offers help to its ‘American neighbours’. This come amid repeated attacks by US President-elect Donald Trump and threat to make Canada the "51st American state".

Trudeau shared a video that shows an helicoptor carrying water trying to douse the devastating fire. The post was captioned as ‘neighbour helping neighbours’

In another post, Trudeau said his country was no stranger to wildfires, adding that "California’s been there to help our Canadian firefighters out time and time again".

In 2023, Canada experienced unprecedented wildfires that impacted all 13 provinces and territories across the nation. A staggering 6,551 fires ravaged approximately 184,961 square kilometers, equivalent to 5% of Canada’s total forested area. The devastation claimed the lives of at least eight firefighters and forced over 232,000 people to evacuate their homes.

"Canadian water bombers are already in action on the front lines. We stand ready to provide more resources to our American neighbours," he added.

LA wildfire udate: New fire prompts more evacuations The two biggest wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area this week burned at least 10,000 homes, buildings and other structures, officials said Thursday as they urged more people to heed evacuation orders after a new blaze ignited and quickly grew.

The fast-moving Kenneth Fire started in the late afternoon in the San Fernando Valley near the West Hills neighborhood and close to Ventura County. Only hours earlier officials expressed encouragement after firefighters aided by calmer winds and help from crews from outside the state saw the first signs of successfully beating back the region’s devastating wildfires that have killed seven people so far.

“We are expecting this fire to rapidly spread due to high winds,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said, echoing the forecast that called for winds to strengthen Thursday evening through Friday morning.