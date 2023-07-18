Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: From Date, history to significance

2 min read

Nelson Mandela International Day, observed on July 18, honours the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela and encourages individuals to engage in community service and social activism.

Nelson Mandela International Day is observed annually on July 18, in commemoration of Nelson Mandela's birthday, to honour his life and legacy. It holds immense significance as it serves as a global call to action for individuals to engage in acts of community service and social activism. Nelson Mandela was a renowned South African anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader, and philanthropist, who believed in the power of empathy and forgiveness to bring about transformative change. History The United Nations officially designated July 18 as Nelson Mandela International Day in November 2009, with the first observance taking place in 2010, reported BQ Prime. The initiative was inspired by Mandela's powerful message in 2008, where he urged the younger generation to take up the responsibility of leading the fight against global social injustices, stating, “it is in your hands now." This day has evolved into a worldwide movement that aims to celebrate Mandela's lifelong dedication to positive transformation on a global scale. It goes beyond merely celebrating his life but encourages people to actively work towards creating positive change and addressing pressing global issues. Also read: Google Doodle honours Sudanese Oud player and composer Asma Hamza. All details here

Theme

The theme of International Nelson Mandela Day for the year 2023 is: "The Legacy Lives on Through You: Climate, Food, and Solidarity."

This theme is a call for action, urging everyone to take concrete steps to address climate change and food insecurity and to stand in solidarity with those who are most affected by these pressing issues, reported India Times. The theme draws inspiration from Nelson Mandela's unwavering commitment to social justice and his profound belief that each one of us bears the responsibility to contribute to a better world. As Mandela famously said, "For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others."

Significance

One of the key aspects of Nelson Mandela International Day is the "67 minutes" concept. People are encouraged to dedicate 67 minutes of their time – one minute for every year of Mandela's public service – to contribute to humanitarian causes and make a difference in their communities, reported BQ Prime. The idea behind this concept is that even small gestures of solidarity and service can have a meaningful impact when individuals come together for a common cause.