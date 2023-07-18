Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: From Date, history to significance

This theme is a call for action, urging everyone to take concrete steps to address climate change and food insecurity and to stand in solidarity with those who are most affected by these pressing issues, reported India Times. The theme draws inspiration from Nelson Mandela's unwavering commitment to social justice and his profound belief that each one of us bears the responsibility to contribute to a better world. As Mandela famously said, "For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others."