NEOM: All you need to know about Saudi Arabia's futuristic city without roads and cars | WATCH
- Neom will feature the world's largest green hydrogen production plant.
- Saudi Arabia's city will come out with a next-generation mode of transport called a Volocopter
Nearly 20% of infrastructure works at NEOM, Saudi Arabia's $500 billion futuristic cities are completed according to the agency's report. Saudi's mega engineering project will be powered by clean energy, without cars and the streets will have no streets or zero carbon emissions. NEOM is a combination of the Greek word NEO (new) and M both the first letter of the Arab word Mustakbal (the Future) and of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×