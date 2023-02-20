Nearly 20% of infrastructure works at NEOM, Saudi Arabia's $500 billion futuristic cities are completed according to the agency's report. Saudi's mega engineering project will be powered by clean energy, without cars and the streets will have no streets or zero carbon emissions. NEOM is a combination of the Greek word NEO (new) and M both the first letter of the Arab word Mustakbal (the Future) and of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Here's all you need to know about Neom- a mega architectural project in Saudi Arabia:
- The brainchild of this futuristic city is Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS.
- The megacity project will spread across 26,500 sq. kilometres on the Red Sea coast (in an area larger than Kuwait or Israel).
- Neom will be split into 10 different regions including a floating port, a ski resort in the Sarwat Mountains, and a mirrored city.
- In NEOM, luxury island destination Sindalah will be launched for tourism, Trojena will be a mountain destination, THE LINE will be the flagship city, and Oxagon will be a gateway for clean industries.
- By 2026 NEOM is expected to house some 450,000 people, raising the number to 1.5 to 2 million people by 2030. Eventually, The LINE will be home to nine million residents and will be built with a footprint of just 34 sq km. The Line will be 100 m tall and 200 metre wide and 170 km long.
- At Neom city, the LINE's communities will be organised in three dimensions. Residents will have access to all their daily needs within 5-minute walk neighbourhoods. By leveraging AI, services will be autonomous. THE LINE will have a mirror glass facade.
- Neom will feature the world's largest green hydrogen production plant.
- All energy in NEOM will come 100% from renewable energy sources -- the sun and the wind - and there will also be hydrogen-based power generation -- all ensuring a zero-emission, carbon-positive ecosystem.
- One of NEOM's most ambitious plans - in a country that currently imports about 80 percent of its food- is to become "the world's most food self-sufficient city" by utilizing innovative vertical farming and greenhouses.
- Saudi Arabia city will come out with a next-generation mode of transport called a Volocopter.
- Saudi Arabia to offer direct flights from NEOM to London and Dubai.
- Trojena has been awarded Asian Winter Games in 2029. Trojena will be located about 50 kilometres from the Gulf of Aqaba coast, in the Sarwat Mountains, with elevations ranging from 1,500-2,600 metres. Although it is in the desert, the site's climate is considerably cooler than the rest of Neom's territory.
