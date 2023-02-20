Nearly 20% of infrastructure works at NEOM, Saudi Arabia's $500 billion futuristic cities are completed according to the agency's report. Saudi's mega engineering project will be powered by clean energy, without cars and the streets will have no streets or zero carbon emissions. NEOM is a combination of the Greek word NEO (new) and M both the first letter of the Arab word Mustakbal (the Future) and of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

