Neonatal nurse found guilty of murdering seven babies in UK hospital1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Neonatal nurse found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others in UK hospital.
A Manchester Crown Court jury on Friday found a neonatal nurse guilty of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others. The verdict came after twenty two days of deliberation which convicted 33-year-old Lucy Letby of killing the babies in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between 2015 and 2016, according to an AP report.