A Manchester Crown Court jury on Friday found a neonatal nurse guilty of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others. The verdict came after twenty two days of deliberation which convicted 33-year-old Lucy Letby of killing the babies in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between 2015 and 2016, according to an AP report.

According to the AP report, the nurse was accused of deliberately harming new-born babies in several ways including injecting air into their bloodstreams and administering air or milk into their stomachs via nasogastric tubes.

The prosecution also found Letby guilty of poisoning infants by adding insulin to intravenous feeds and interfering with breathing tubes.

The sentencing for Letby's crimes' hearing has been set for Monday.

The AP report states that the jury consisted of seven women and four men. The Jury deliberated for 22 days before reaching the verdict.

Meanwhile, Letby has denied all charges. She has been found guilty of seven murders and and seven charges of attempted murder of six children.

The trial that began in October 2022, noted that the hospital had seen a significant rise in number of neonatal babies dying or suffering sudden deteriorations in their health for no apparent reason in the year 2015.

The prosecutor in the case stated that some suffered “serious catastrophic collapses" but survived after help from medical staff.

They alleged that Letby was on duty in all the cases and described her as a “constant malevolent presence" in the neonatal unit when the children collapsed or died, reported AP.

Prosecutors said a note found at Letby’s home after she was arrested in 2018 where she had written “I am evil, I did this" was “literally a confession."

Letby's first victim was a boy born prematurely who died when he was a day old, in June 2015. Prosecutors alleged the nurse injected air into his bloodstream.

