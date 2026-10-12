Nepal: 5 missing, 95 rescued in Gorkha after flash flood destroys homes, bridges | What we know

Nepalese authorities are searching for five people who remain missing after a flash flood on Sunday swept through parts of Gorkha district, destroying homes, bridges and other infrastructure, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.
Thirteen more people were rescued from flood-hit areas as search and rescue operations continued.
The Nepali Army said it had rescued 95 people from affected areas of Chumnubri Rural Municipality by Sunday evening, using helicopters and ground teams, according to the report.
Three people stranded at Dhaulibhir, near the Ungilung river, were reportedly airlifted by an army helicopter on Sunday evening.
Authorities suspect that a landslide blocked the river, forming a temporary natural dam that later burst, sending a destructive surge of water and debris downstream.
By Sunday evening, 95 people had been rescued from several settlements across Chumnubri Rural Municipality using four helicopters, including an MI-17, alongside ground-based rescue teams, The Rising Nepal reported.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said five people, including two women, remained missing following the disaster.
According to the authority, the landslide occurred between Lokpa and Chhumling in Gorkha district in north-central Nepal. The debris blocked the Budhi Gandaki River, creating a barrier that subsequently gave way and triggered the flash flood.
The sudden release of water and debris inundated downstream areas, sweeping away structures and damaging vital infrastructure.
The flooding and associated landslides caused extensive damage across the affected region, according to the NDRRMA.
The authority reported that 45 houses were completely destroyed and another 27 sustained partial damage. Two suspension bridges, two motorable bridges and three hydropower projects were also damaged.
Several bridges connecting settlements across the mountainous terrain were destroyed or damaged, disrupting transport and access to affected communities. These included the concrete bridge linking Arughat in Gorkha with Dhading, the suspension bridge between Nyakchetat and Sirdibas, and the Machhikhola-Kerauja footbridge. An iron-and-concrete bridge at Sotima was also reported damaged or swept away.
Authorities have deployed security personnel from the Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and the Armed Police Force to support evacuation, rescue, and relief operations.
Reports said hundreds of personnel had been mobilised, including 171 Nepal Army soldiers, while a rapid-response team from Kathmandu was airlifted to assist with the operation.
The latest flooding has renewed concerns about the vulnerability of communities living along the Himalayan river systems.
The disaster comes as Nepal continues to grapple with the aftermath of severe flooding and debris flows along its border with China in late August.
The August 26 disaster affected settlements in Rasuwa and Sindhupalchok, with reports citing a glacial collapse as a possible trigger.
The earlier disaster caused widespread destruction and left around 1400 dead or thousands missing.
With inputs from PTI.
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
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