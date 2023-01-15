An ATR 72 aircraft of the Yeti Airlines crashed today in Pokhara in Nepal. According to the initial reports, the aircraft flew from Kathmandu to Pokhara on Sunday morning and the accident took place while landing at the Pokhara airport. There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members.
At least 32 people were killed when a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people, including 10 foreigners, onboard crashed into a river gorge on Sunday while landing at the Pokhara airport and eight bodies have been recovered, according to media reports.
According to Tek Bahadur KC, Chief District Officer of the Kaski district, the plane crashed into the Seti river gorge. Rescue operations are currently being conducted, he was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times newspaper.
Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers following the crash.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am. Pokhara is a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation.
"We expect to recover more bodies," Krishna Bhandari told Reuters. "The plane has broken into pieces."
There were 72 people on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals, said airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula.
“Nepal's crashed Yeti Airlines plane had 5 Indians, 4 Russians, 1 Irish, 2 South Korean nationals onboard," according to a Nepal Airport Official.
"We don't know their nationalities," he said. "We are trying to ascertain it." Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal calls an emergency Cabinet Meeting after plane crash.
Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being. A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines as reported by The Kathmandu Post.
The plane crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal.
The wreckage was on fire and rescue workers were trying to put out the blaze, said local official Gurudutta Dhakal.
"Responders have already reached there and trying to douse the fire. All agencies are now focused on first dousing the fire and rescuing the passengers," Dhakal said. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu at 10:33 am.
While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport. There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members, Republica newspaper reported.
Images and videos shared on Twitter showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site.
Rescue operations are ongoing. Details of the accident are yet to come.
