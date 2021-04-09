Nepal asks India to facilitate supply of COVID-19 vaccine

"During the conversation, the two sides exchanged views on intensifying efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Foreign Minister Gyawali expressed sincere thanks to the Government of India for supporting Nepal in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including through the generous gift of one million doses of COVISHIELD," it said in a statement.
Gyawali requested Jaishankar for the necessary facilitation for the supply of the vaccine to Nepal to continue administering the second dose for people at highest risk.
"The External Affairs Minister of India assured him of a continued support to Nepal in its fight against the pandemic, including through the supply of vaccines," the statement added.
Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) which has collaborated with Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for making the vaccine.
Nepal's Health Ministry has recommended to restrict any gathering involving more than 25 people at a time in a bid to arrest the spread of the coronavirus.