Nepal asks India to facilitate supply of COVID-19 vaccine

Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Friday called his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and requested him to facilitate the supply of the vaccine against the COVID-19.

"During the conversation, the two sides exchanged views on intensifying efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Foreign Minister Gyawali expressed sincere thanks to the Government of India for supporting Nepal in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including through the generous gift of one million doses of COVISHIELD," it said in a statement.

Gyawali requested Jaishankar for the necessary facilitation for the supply of the vaccine to Nepal to continue administering the second dose for people at highest risk.

"The External Affairs Minister of India assured him of a continued support to Nepal in its fight against the pandemic, including through the supply of vaccines," the statement added.

Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) which has collaborated with Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for making the vaccine.

The ministry has also recommended halting physical classes of schools and colleges.

In the last 24 hours, Nepal detected 332 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 279,100.

