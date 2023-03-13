Nepal bans solo trekking from 1 April. Check latest mandates here2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 06:16 PM IST
According to the Nepal government travelers who hope to trek in remote regions must hire a government-licensed guide or join a group.
Nepal government has now imposed a ban on solo trekking throughout the country, five years after banning the same on Mount Everest. The mountainous witnesses a huge influx of mountain loving travellers who hike on the beautiful Himalayan peaks.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×