Nepal Border Violence: Why is Bihar Police on alert with surveillance and search operations? Explained

Security has been tightened along the India-Nepal border in Bihar. Madhubani district officials responded to protests over Nepal's communal violence. Tensions have persisted across several Nepalese districts since last weekend. Clashes erupted in Sunsari, located within Koshi province.
The unrest started late on the night of 26 July in Sunsari district. A dispute arose in Ward 3, Dewanganj Rural Municipality. Local groups clashed over loud DJ music playing nearby. This occurred during preparations for the Bol Bam pilgrimage. The pilgrimage was heading toward the Saptakoshi River.
Confrontation quickly escalated into stone pelting and violence. Police intervened using batons, tear gas and warning shots. Eventually, the Armed Police Force resorted to live fire.
One person died immediately from gunshot injuries. Jayprakash Mehta, one of the injured, later succumbed to his injuries on 30 July. This brought the total death toll to 3.
Authorities in Nepal imposed curfews across multiple affected districts. Saptari district saw an indefinite curfew declared on 31 July. This border district lies within Madhesh province. Prohibitory orders and heightened security followed across various areas.
On 31 July, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah addressed the nation regarding the violence. This marked his first address since assuming office in March. He announced the formation of an investigation committee. Shah promised a fair, transparent probe into events. He assured whoever was responsible would face legal justice.
In India, the Bihar Police has responded with precautionary measures along the border. Madhubani district saw intensive surveillance and vehicle checking begin. Search operations now cover major and alternative border routes. Additional forces have been deployed at border police stations.
Police have urged residents to comply carefully with administrative directives. They cautioned against believing unverified rumours circulating locally. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the nearby police immediately.
Meanwhile, Nepal's local administrations have started gradually easing curfew restrictions. This follows nearly a week of sustained tension. Harmony rallies were organised as gestures of communal unity. Curfew was lifted across 10 local levels in Sunsari. The Janakpur area of Dhanusha also saw restrictions relaxed on 1 August.
However, gatherings of more than 5 people remain strictly prohibited. This includes processions, demonstrations, meetings and public sit-ins. Golbazar in Siraha remains under curfew due to violence. This area witnessed particularly severe clashes earlier in the week.
Despite ongoing curfews, essential services continue operating normally. Hospitals, pharmacies and ambulance services remain fully functional throughout. Air services, fuel supply and water distribution also continue. Healthcare workers and journalists can move with valid identification.
Local authorities have extensively engaged communities in dialogue. An all-party meeting occurred in Janakpur on 31 July.