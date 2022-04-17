Nepal considering two-day govt holiday to curtail fuel consumption as prices surge

The Central Bank of Nepal and Nepal Oil Corporation advised the government to give two days government holiday

1 min read . 10:11 PM IST

Shirish B Pradhan, PTI

The Russia-Ukraine war, which is going on for over a month now, has resulted in a major spike in global oil prices as Russian oil in under sanction. Other major oil producers Iran and Venezuela are also facing sanctions in selling petroleum