Nepal corona infection cases surge to 18,752

KATHMANDU : Nepal on Monday reported 139 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total count to 18,752.
Following their recovery, 626 people have been discharged in the past day.
In total, 13,754 people have recovered so far, the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) said.
According to the latest data from the ministry, there are currently 4,950 active COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at different health facilities across Nepal.
After the death of three more COVID-19 patients, the toll has reached 48, the ministry said.
