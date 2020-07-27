Subscribe
Home >News >world >Nepal corona infection cases surge to 18,752
Nepalese people wearing face mask

Nepal corona infection cases surge to 18,752

1 min read . 05:43 PM IST Shirish B Pradhan , PTI

  • Total number of cases in the country stands at around 18,752 while the death toll has reached 48
  • There are 4,950 active cases with 626 people have been discharged in a day

KATHMANDU : Nepal on Monday reported 139 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total count to 18,752.

Following their recovery, 626 people have been discharged in the past day.

In total, 13,754 people have recovered so far, the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) said.

According to the latest data from the ministry, there are currently 4,950 active COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at different health facilities across Nepal.

After the death of three more COVID-19 patients, the toll has reached 48, the ministry said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

