Nepal: Death toll due to earthquake rises to six

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 2:12 am (local time) in Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometres
On Wednesday, local police reported that nine people had died as a result of a house collapse in Nepal that was followed by tremors.
Kalpana Shrestha, the Chief District Officer of Doti, told ANI over the phone that five injured people are being taken to the hospital.
"Five injured are being taken to the hospital. Dozens of house has been damaged with landslides at various locations across the district," she said.
The officials claimed that two children and one woman were among the deceased. The Nepal Army has been mobilized in the affected areas to carry out the search and rescue operations, according to officials. However, the identities of the casualties have not yet been determined.
A house collapsed in the Doti district of Nepal, which experienced two earthquakes and an aftershock within 24 hours, according to earlier reports from local officials, killing at least three people.
Ram Prasad Upadhyay, chairman of the Purbichauki Village Council, confirmed to ANI on Wednesday that the incident resulted in the deaths of three individuals.
The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that Nepal was shaken by an earthquake of 6.3 magnitudes earlier in the morning of Wednesday.
According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 2:12 am (local time) in Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The tremors were also felt in India's capital New Delhi and its surrounding areas.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," NCS reported.
Nepal has experienced its second earthquake in less than 24 hours.
The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that early on Tuesday morning, Nepal also experienced an earthquake of magnitude 4.5.
The earthquake, according to NCS, occurred at a depth of 100 kilometers, 155 kilometers north of Kathmandu, Nepal.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 08-11-2022, 04:37:27 IST, Lat: 28.57 & Long: 86.58, Depth: 100 Km, Location: 155km NE of Kathmandu, Nepal," tweeted NCS.
Prime Minister Deuba paid his condolences to the families of those who died in the earthquake.
His tweet read “Expressing my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in the earthquake, which was centered in the Khaptad region of Far West. Also, I have instructed the relevant agencies to arrange immediate and proper treatment of the injured and the victims in the relief and rescue in the affected areas."
Kathmandu was shaken earlier that day, October 19, by an earthquake of magnitude 5.1. At approximately 2:52 p.m., the earthquake struck 53 kilometers east of Kathmandu, according to NCS. The earthquake occurred 10 kilometers below the surface.
According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC), a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Martim Birta in the Khotang district on July 31 at 8.13 a.m. IST 147 km ESE of Kathmandu, Nepal.
The epicentre was located at 27.14 degrees North latitude and 86.67 degrees East longitude, as determined by monitoring at a depth of 10 kilometers in eastern Nepal.
Prior in 2015, an extreme focus tremor of size 7.8 on the Richter scale struck focal Nepal between its capital Kathmandu and the city of Pokhara. It is estimated to have injured close to 22,000 people and killed 8,964 people.
Additionally, several cities in north India were shaken by the Gorkha earthquake, tremors were felt in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Lahore, Pakistan, and Lhasa, Tibet.
The recent earthquakes in Nepal have wreaked havoc on lives and property like never before, necessitating the need for well-thought-out policy measures to deal with disasters like these.
In 1934, Nepal experienced its largest-ever recorded earthquake. It had a magnitude of 8.0 and destroyed Patan, Bhaktapur, and Kathmandu.
It is established that the Indian plate is sinking beneath the Eurasian plate at a rate of 5 cm per year. This is what causes young fold mountains in the Himalayas to grow in height and make the area more prone to earthquakes. Calamities like shakes can unleash devastation on the off chance that readiness isn't adequate.
With inputs from ANI
