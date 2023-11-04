Nepal earthquake news: A look at deadly earthquakes in Nepal since 2015
The mountainous country is often hit by tremors, with the last major incident occurring in 2015 and killing 9,000 people. We bring you a look at all the major earthquakes in Nepal
At least 132 people were killed and over 100 injured as rescuers searched mountain villages after a strong earthquake of 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal. Officials added that the toll was expected to rise, noting that communications were cut off in many places in the Himalayan country.