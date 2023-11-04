Nepal earthquake news: 70 killed as strong quake hit Nepal, death toll expected to rise. Here's what we know so far
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake in Nepal has killed at least 70 people and injured dozens. Communications have been cut off with many places and the death toll is expected to rise.
At least 69 people were killed and dozens injured as rescuers searched mountain villages after a strong earthquake of 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, officials said as reported by Associated Press. Officials added that the toll was expected to rise, noting that communications were cut off with many places.
Tremors felt in Delhi and surrounding states
The tremors of the quake was also felt in India's capital, New Delhi, more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) away. Apart from the Delhi-NCR region, the jolts were also felt in neighboring states regions Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh.
Meanwhile, Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed some 9,000 people and damaged about 1 million structures.
(With inputs from AP)
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.