A 5.6-magnitude earthquake in Nepal has killed at least 70 people and injured dozens. Communications have been cut off with many places and the death toll is expected to rise.

At least 69 people were killed and dozens injured as rescuers searched mountain villages after a strong earthquake of 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, officials said as reported by Associated Press. Officials added that the toll was expected to rise, noting that communications were cut off with many places. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 11 miles and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.6. The epicentre of the earthquake, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Centre of Nepal, was at Jajarkot, some 250 miles northeast of Kathmandu.

Death toll in Rukum, Jajarkot district The quake has killed at least 36 people in Rukum district, where numerous houses collapsed, police official Narvaraj Bhattarai said over the telephone as reported by AP. 30 injured people already had been brought to the local hospital, Bhattarai said. In neighbouring Jajarkot district, 34 people were confirmed dead, government administration official Harish Chandra Sharma said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said security officials were working with villagers in the darkness to pull the dead and injured from fallen houses. However, he noted that it was challenging to get to some locations since landslides caused by the earthquake and its aftershocks had obstructed some of the trails.

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal's office expressed "his deep sorrow over the human and physical damage caused by the earthquake". Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PMO Nepal said, “Honorable Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night and has mobilized all 3 security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured."

Tremors felt in Delhi and surrounding states The tremors of the quake was also felt in India's capital, New Delhi, more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) away. Apart from the Delhi-NCR region, the jolts were also felt in neighboring states regions Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed some 9,000 people and damaged about 1 million structures.

(With inputs from AP)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.