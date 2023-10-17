Nepal engulfed in China's debt trap over Pokhara airport deal: Report
The airport's construction was part of China's grand ambitions, aligning with President Xi Jinping's signature infrastructure campaign, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which promised substantial investments in infrastructure projects worldwide.
In the shadow of the magnificent Himalayas, Pokhara, Nepal's scenic paradise, welcomed a Sichuan Airlines flight from China in June, marking a momentous occasion for the city. The newly constructed international terminal at Pokhara's airport, a project largely financed and executed by Chinese companies, had finally become operational. However, beneath the surface of this grand opening lay a complex and unsettling reality - one that highlighted China's controversial infrastructure influence and its geopolitical rivalry with India, The New York Times reported.