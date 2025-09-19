Nepal ex-PM KP Sharma Oli breaks silence after Gen Z protests, slams ‘spoiled fictional' narrative in Facebook post

Former Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has spoken publicly for the first time since his dramatic resignation earlier this month, following a wave of Gen Z-led protests that toppled his government.

In a lengthy Facebook post released on Constitution Day, Nepal's ex-PM KP Oli condemned the violent turn of the demonstrations and urged national unity to safeguard Nepal’s sovereignty and constitution. He described the unrest as being fuelled by what he called a “spoiled fictional statement” that misled the youth and destabilised the nation.

Where has Oli been since his resignation? After stepping down on 9 September, Oli immediately relocated to a Nepal Army barracks, believed to be in the Shivapuri forest area north of Kathmandu.

According to Nepal Army officials, KP Sharma Oli spent nine days under military protection before moving to a private residence. His exact location remains undisclosed due to security concerns, PTI reported.

The former prime minister reportedly fled to the barracks on the day of his resignation as protests escalated into violence across the capital and other regions.

What did Oli say about the Gen Z protests? KP Sharma Oli claimed that the Gen Z protests, which were initially announced as peaceful, were infiltrated by “conspirators” who incited chaos and bloodshed.

“Infiltration took place during Zen-ji's demonstration that was supposed to be peaceful last week – as the caller said. Conspirators who infiltrated it created violence, killing our youth,” Oli wrote.

He stressed that the government did not order police to fire on protesters, adding that the incident involving automatic weapons must be investigated thoroughly.

“The incident of shooting with automatic weapons that are not with the police should be investigated. I once again express condolences to the deceased youth and pray for the recovery of the injured,” he stated.

Oli warns of ‘major attack’ on Nepal’s sovereignty Oli accused his opponents of attacking the very foundations of Nepal’s democracy and sovereignty, citing arson attacks and widespread destruction that followed his resignation.

“We are under a major attack on our constitution at this time,” he warned.

“Singha Durbar is burnt after my resignation from Prime Minister – Nepal's map is burnt, trying to erase the country’s sign. People's representative organisations, courts, businesses, political party offices, and homes of leaders and workers have been reduced to ashes.”

Oli questioned the motives behind the movement, suggesting that the protests were based on falsehoods rather than a genuine desire to rebuild Nepal.

“Was our country being built or spoiled, or was it just expanded outrage by standing up a spoiled fictional statement?” he asked.

Oli makes ‘call for unity’ in Nepal In his message, Oli urged all generations of Nepalese citizens to unite to defend the constitution and preserve national sovereignty.

“If sovereignty is our existence, the constitution is the shield of our freedom,” he declared. “Only our unity can raise and save the country again from this unimaginable crisis that arises against the country.”

Referencing historical figures, KP Sharma Oli compared the current turmoil to past betrayals in Nepal’s history, warning of the long-term consequences of division and instability.

“The consequences of expanded dissatisfaction that goes beyond reality are only useful to regret,” he said.

Nepal Moves on From KP Sharma Oli The Gen Z protesters through a vote on the app Discord elected former Nepal Supreme Court judge Sushikla Kharki to takeover as the prime minister of Nepal, till elections take place.

The Nepal government is organising a grand programme on September 19 in the capital city to celebrate the Constitution Day, and a public holiday has been announced for the occasion.