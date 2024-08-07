Nepal Helicopter crash: Five people, including four Chinese passengers killed

  • A helicopter crashed in central Nepal on Wednesday, killing all five people aboard.

Livemint
Updated7 Aug 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Nepal Police at chopper crash site in Nuwakot. (Photo @NepalPoliceHQ)
Nepal Police at chopper crash site in Nuwakot. (Photo @NepalPoliceHQ)

All five people on board died after an Air Dynasty helicopter crashed in the Shivpuri area of Nuwakot district in Nepal, on Wednesday.

The pilot of the chopper also died in the crash.

Four Chinese passengers were among those killed, reported AFP quoting police.

Police have recovered bodies from the crash site in Ward No 7 of Shivapuri Rural Municipality. However, one body is charred beyond recognition.

Police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki confirmed all four passengers were Chinese nationals, three men and one woman, while the pilot was a Nepali male, reported Reuters.

Also Read | Did Joe Biden walk into an empty plane for no reason? Watch

Karki said that local residents saw a fire emanating from the forest and alerted authorities.

The incident took place when the Air Dynasty helicopter, 9N-AJD, which took off from Kathmandu at 1:54 pm, was en route to Rasuwa from Kathmandu.

The helicopter lost contact just three minutes after take-off and crashed into a Himalayan forest in Shivapuri National Park of Nuwakot district, 57 km from the capital.

The helicopter, an Eurocopter AS350 belonging to Nepal-based Air Dynasty, had lost contact with the tower just three minutes after takeoff, AP quoted a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

Also Read | Nepal plane crash: Names of 18 victims in Saurya Airlines crash released

On July 24, a total of 18 people died when a Saurya Airlines aircraft crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

19 people, including two crew members, were in the Pokhara-bound flight, with registration number 9NAME, which took off from Kathmandu at 11:11 am (local time).

Also Read | Nepal plane crash echoes 2020 Kozhikode Air India Express tragedy. Here’s why

CRJ7 (Reg-9NAME) of Sourya Airlines took off from Kathmandu at 11:11 am local time during the flight to Pokhara, turned right and crashed at a place on the east side of the runway. It is reported that the fire was brought under control and the rescue work was started immediately. The dead bodies of 18 people were recovered and 1 injured person was rescued and taken to the hospital, said the airport.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 04:30 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldNepal Helicopter crash: Five people, including four Chinese passengers killed

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)

    Tata Steel

    153.85
    03:43 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    3.6 (2.4%)

    Tata Power

    430.25
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    -6.55 (-1.5%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.25
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    12.95 (4.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sterlite Technologies

    143.95
    03:55 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    11.95 (9.05%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings

    931.80
    03:45 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    71.15 (8.27%)

    Oil India

    617.95
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    46.65 (8.17%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue