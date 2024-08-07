All five people on board died after an Air Dynasty helicopter crashed in the Shivpuri area of Nuwakot district in Nepal, on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The pilot of the chopper also died in the crash.

Four Chinese passengers were among those killed, reported AFP quoting police.

Police have recovered bodies from the crash site in Ward No 7 of Shivapuri Rural Municipality. However, one body is charred beyond recognition.

Police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki confirmed all four passengers were Chinese nationals, three men and one woman, while the pilot was a Nepali male, reported Reuters.

Karki said that local residents saw a fire emanating from the forest and alerted authorities.

The incident took place when the Air Dynasty helicopter, 9N-AJD, which took off from Kathmandu at 1:54 pm, was en route to Rasuwa from Kathmandu.

The helicopter lost contact just three minutes after take-off and crashed into a Himalayan forest in Shivapuri National Park of Nuwakot district, 57 km from the capital.

The helicopter, an Eurocopter AS350 belonging to Nepal-based Air Dynasty, had lost contact with the tower just three minutes after takeoff, AP quoted a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

On July 24, a total of 18 people died when a Saurya Airlines aircraft crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

19 people, including two crew members, were in the Pokhara-bound flight, with registration number 9NAME, which took off from Kathmandu at 11:11 am (local time).