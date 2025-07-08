Nepal: Flash flood along China border sweeps away Miteri Bridge with 200 vehicles

A flash flood in Nepal's Bhotekoshi River along its border with China has swept away the key Miteri Bridge along with vehicles from the dry port, officials said on Tuesday.

Many of the 200 vehicles kept in the customs port near the river have been swept away by the flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall, Arjun Paudel, Chief District Officer of Rasuwa, was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Many of the vehicles kept in the customs port along the Bhotekoshi River have been swept away by the flash flood after heavy rainfall on the Chinese side. At the time of the flood, about 200 vehicles were there at the customs port,” he said.