Nepal flash flood: 105 Indians missing, ‘major casualties’ in Tibet as many villages washed away; rescue op underway

The Nepal Tourism Board said at least 105 Indians have been missing after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River swept through Nepal’s Nuwakot and Dhading districts. Eight people were killed in massive flooding in Nepal on Wednesday, while Chinese state media reported “major casualties” after a mudslide struck a trade hub in Tibet on the Chinese side of the countries’ shared border.
According to Nepali media reports, the floodwaters originated on the Tibetan side of the border before entering Nepal, causing extensive damage and sweeping away several villages in the affected areas.
(This is a developing story. More to come)