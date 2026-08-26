Nepal flash flood: 105 Indians missing, ‘major casualties’ in Tibet as many villages washed away; rescue op underway

Nepal flash flood: 105 Indians missing, ‘major casualties’ in Tibet as many villages washed away; rescue op underway

Garvit Bhirani
Published26 Aug 2026, 03:34 PM IST
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Nepal flash flood: 105 Indians missing, ‘major casualties’ in Tibet; rescue op on
Nepal flash flood: 105 Indians missing, ‘major casualties’ in Tibet; rescue op on(Altitude Air via REUTERS)

The Nepal Tourism Board said at least 105 Indians have been missing after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River swept through Nepal’s Nuwakot and Dhading districts. Eight people were killed in massive flooding in Nepal on Wednesday, while Chinese state media reported “major casualties” after a mudslide struck a trade hub in Tibet on the Chinese side of the countries’ shared border.

According to Nepali media reports, the floodwaters originated on the Tibetan side of the border before entering Nepal, causing extensive damage and sweeping away several villages in the affected areas.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X

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