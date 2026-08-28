Nepal flash floods: Death toll hits 538, 977 people still missing including 320 Indians confirms govt

Nepal flash floods: 977 people are feared missing in the aftermath of a devastating flash flood that struck regions near the Nepal-Tibet border this Wednesday morning. According to the latest update by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, the official death toll has risen to 538.

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Of the 538 bodies recovered, the largest number has been recorded in the Chitwan region with 221. It is followed by 134 in Nawalparasi East.

320 Indian nationals missing in Nepal Meanwhile, at least 400 Indian nationals were stranded in Nepal after the flash floods.

MEA updates

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the flash floods in Nepal that resulted in a high number of casualties? ⌵ The flash floods in Nepal were triggered by a glacier collapse across the border in Tibet, leading to a surge of water along the Trishuli River. This event occurred without an earthquake but generated seismic waves similar to a 5.2 magnitude quake. 2 Why is the death toll from the Nepal flash floods so high? ⌵ The death toll has risen dramatically due to the swift and devastating nature of the flash floods, which resulted in at least 538 confirmed deaths and nearly 1,000 people reported missing, causing widespread chaos in the affected regions. 3 How is Nepal's government responding to the search and rescue operations post-flash floods? ⌵ Nepal's government has declined international offers for search and rescue teams, preferring to manage operations through its own security agencies based on lessons learned from the 2015 earthquake. 4 What measures are foreign governments, such as India and the USA, taking in response to the Nepal floods? ⌵ Foreign governments, including India and the USA, have offered financial assistance and resources to support Nepal's recovery efforts, with India seeking to deploy its National Disaster Response Force, which Nepal has declined for now. 5 Should travelers to Nepal be concerned about the impact of climate change on natural disasters? ⌵ Yes, travelers should be aware that climate change is increasing the frequency of natural disasters in Nepal, including flash floods, as evidenced by the recent events linked to glacial instability in the Himalayas.

On Friday, India's Ministry of External Affairs updated that around 320 Indian nationals are still missing.

Recently, 21 Indians from Tamil Nadu were rescued, followed by 63 Indian workers at the Trishuli One hydropower project. Additionally, 96 Indian nationals who were stranded on the Chinese side have reached Nepal.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal updated during a briefing, "21 Indian nationals who had arrived yesterday in Kathmandu from the area that was affected by this flood have today landed in Delhi. These 21 Indian nationals are from Tamil Nadu... Yesterday, our ambassador met them in Kathmandu and inquired about their well-being. In addition to these 21 Indian nationals, yesterday we gave you an update about 63 Indian nationals who are working at the Trishuli One hydropower project. They were also rescued yesterday.

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“In addition to these 21 and 63, we have learned that 96 Indian nationals who were stranded on the Chinese side have safely crossed into Nepal by land. Efforts are underway to have them evacuated... As far as the number of people whom we are not able to contact or who are missing, the figure at this point in time is 320... There are also around 100 persons of Indian origin who remain uncontactable. These are people of Indian origin who may have gone for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, but they hold other nationalities.”

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46 bodies or human remains were recovered in Gorkha, 37 in Nuwakot, 33 in Dhading, 28 in Tanahun, 27 in Nawalparasi West and 12 in Rasuwa, according to NDRRMA.

The number of reported missing people stands at 977. This includes foreign nationals, Nepali citizens living abroad who were visiting the country, security personnel and government officials.

About 517 foreign nationals remain reported missing. 161 people were alone reported missing through the Rasuwa District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC).

More 127 who were reported missing are Nepali citizens living abroad who were visiting friends and family while 66 were reported missing through the Makwanpur DEOC.

The missing people's list also includes 45 Nepal Army personnel, 28 Nepal Police personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel, 13 Armed Police Force Nepal personnel, four Immigration Office personnel and one person reported through the Nuwakot DEOC.

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At least 73 people have been reported injured, including 43 in Rasuwa, 27 in Nuwakot and three in Dhading.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Nepal flash floods: Death toll hits 538, 977 people still missing including 320 Indians confirms govt