Nepal flash floods: Did earthquakes trigger the avalanche that left at least 22 dead and hundreds missing?

Several visuals from Nepal have emerged online, as an avalanche of ice and rock triggered massive flash floods in the Himalayan country on Wednesday. Rasuwa district, bordering Tibet, remains the worst affected, with villages and infrastructure swept away. Primary reports claim that an earthquake might have caused the avalanche on the Lhende Khola river, which runs through both Nepal and Tibet, leading to severe flooding in the region, according to a Reuters report.

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Earthquake or avalanche? Reason behind Nepal flash floods Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal told Parliament that initial reports suggested an earthquake in the affected region may have triggered an avalanche, which in turn led to the floods, as per local media.

Scientists are said to be examining a potential link between an ice avalanche and the sudden surge of water. Rijan Bhakta Kayastha, professor at Kathmandu University and climate researcher, said a preliminary assessment suggested that an ice avalanche may have blocked the Lhende River, causing water to accumulate before the blockage gave way. Kayastha mentioned that the consequent events might have sent a sudden surge downstream in the Bhotekoshi River, according to a report by the Kathmandu Post.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the flash floods in Nepal on August 26, 2023? ⌵ The flash floods in Nepal were reportedly triggered by an avalanche linked to an earthquake that caused a blockage on the Lhende Khola river, leading to severe flooding in Rasuwa district. 2 Why are authorities warning of a potential second flood in Nepal? ⌵ Authorities are warning of a potential second flood because a blockage remains lodged upstream on the Lhende Khola river, which could cause another surge of water to occur. 3 How many people are reported missing due to the Nepal floods? ⌵ As of the latest reports, 348 people, including 105 Indians and several other nationals, are reported missing due to the flash floods in Nepal. 4 What regions in Nepal were most affected by the flash floods? ⌵ The regions most affected by the flash floods include Rasuwa, Dhading, and Nuwakot districts, all of which border Tibet and suffered significant damage and casualties. 5 Should residents near the Bhote Koshi river be concerned about further flooding? ⌵ Yes, residents near the Bhote Koshi river should be alert and prepared for potential further flooding as authorities have issues warnings regarding ongoing risks from downstream surges.

Kayastha said the assessment was based on preliminary findings and discussions with scientists in Nepal and China. He also noted that an earthquake struck the Tibetan side around the same time. The US Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Tibetan territory at 8:37 AM, around 47 kilometres north of Gosainkunda.

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Floods in Nepal According to AFP, the flood surged through the Bhotekoshi River at around 9 AM local time after originating from the Tibetan side, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts, which border Tibet, as well as Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu.

22 killed, 348 missing The flood has killed at least 22 people, according to Reuters. As many as 348 travellers, including 105 Indians, 93 Nepalis, three US citizens, and 12 British citizens, have been reported missing so far. Hundreds are feared missing while widespread damage to the region is being reported by multiple media outlets.

Rescue efforts in full swing Rescue efforts are currently underway. Police and military personnel have been deployed. However, officials have said rescue helicopters would not be able to land until the waters recede from the flooded areas.

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Reportedly, those living in low-lying areas were being moved to safer, higher ground. On the other hand, those residing along the river have been advised to remain alert.

It is said that China has deployed at least 574 rescuers to the land crossing in an effort to rescue those stranded in the region.

Also Read | Dramatic videos from Nepal show severe flooding sweeping through towns | Watch

India has also extended help by coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts.

Conveying condolences over the loss of lives due to floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X, “Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts.”

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More flood warnings However, the danger hasn't passed yet. Authorities have warned of a second flood, which may occur as a blockage remains lodged upstream on the Lhende Khola river.

Meanwhile, flood alerts have also been issued in India, including in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which border Nepal.

The Bhotekoshi River flooded around 9 AM local time. It has destroyed several villages, roads and hydropower projects, officials said.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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