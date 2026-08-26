Nepal Flash Floods Live Updates: Mayhem rocks 3 nations as 31 die; 105 Indians missing; Bihar on high alert

Nepal Flash Floods Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his counterpart PM Balendra Shah and offered condolences over the deaths caused by the floods. He said India stood with the people of Nepal during the difficult time.

PM Modi also assured Nepal that India was ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance and said Indian teams were working closely with Nepalese authorities on rescue and relief efforts.

Nepal flood 2026

Massive floods killed 31 people in Nepal on Wednesday, while Chinese state media reported “major casualties” after a mudslide struck a trade hub in Tibet on the Chinese side of the shared border.

At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among nearly 400 people reported missing after devastating flash floods hit Nepal’s Rasuwa district, which borders Tibet, on Wednesday. The floods swept through villages and damaged critical infrastructure, officials said. Most of the missing Indians were travelling to Tibet for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, according to PTI.

The sudden and massive flooding affected two central Nepalese districts along the Tibet border, causing widespread destruction in settlements along the river. At least 12 hydropower projects were also damaged.

The floodwaters surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am local time after originating on the Tibet side, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts as well as Nuwakot, located southwest of Kathmandu, officials said.

According to the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), 384 travellers, including 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalese nationals, have gone missing in the Rasuwa floods.