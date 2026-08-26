Nepal Flash Floods Live Updates: Mayhem rocks 3 nations as 31 die; 105 Indians missing; Bihar on high alert

Nepal Flash Floods Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his counterpart PM Balendra Shah and offered condolences over the deaths caused by the floods. He said India stood with the people of Nepal during the difficult time.
PM Modi also assured Nepal that India was ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance and said Indian teams were working closely with Nepalese authorities on rescue and relief efforts.
Massive floods killed 31 people in Nepal on Wednesday, while Chinese state media reported “major casualties” after a mudslide struck a trade hub in Tibet on the Chinese side of the shared border.
At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among nearly 400 people reported missing after devastating flash floods hit Nepal’s Rasuwa district, which borders Tibet, on Wednesday. The floods swept through villages and damaged critical infrastructure, officials said. Most of the missing Indians were travelling to Tibet for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, according to PTI.
The sudden and massive flooding affected two central Nepalese districts along the Tibet border, causing widespread destruction in settlements along the river. At least 12 hydropower projects were also damaged.
The floodwaters surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am local time after originating on the Tibet side, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts as well as Nuwakot, located southwest of Kathmandu, officials said.
According to the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), 384 travellers, including 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalese nationals, have gone missing in the Rasuwa floods.
The death toll from the powerful flash flood in Nepal has climbed to at least 31, according to local police in Bagmati province, reported CNN. The flooding struck near Nepal’s border with China.
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has put its formations along the India-Nepal border on alert following a sudden flash flood in Nepal on Wednesday morning. Its rescue and relief teams have been kept ready for any emergency response, as per ANI.
The border guarding force has activated 11 Rescue and Relief Teams (RRTs) for immediate deployment in rescue and relief operations, while seven additional teams remain on standby to deal with any developing situation.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday urged the government to intensify efforts to trace Indians missing after devastating flash floods in Nepal and provide necessary assistance to their families.
In a post on X, Kharge expressed shock over the loss of lives and widespread destruction caused by the floods and called on the Centre to extend all possible humanitarian assistance to neighbouring Nepal.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday directed authorities to step up efforts to locate and rescue people reported missing after severe flash floods hit villages and towns near the China-Nepal border in Tibet, leaving several casualties, as per PTI.
Meanwhile, 145 officers and soldiers from the Xigaze detachment of the People’s Armed Police have been dispatched to the affected border port to support emergency response and rescue operations.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian Embassy in Nepal was working closely with the Nepalese government to facilitate the early rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by Wednesday’s flash floods.
He said, “Embassy of India in Nepal is closely coordinating with Government of Nepal for the early rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by today’s flash floods in Nepal,” in a post on X.
Santosh Kumar Mall, Principal Secretary of Disaster Management, Bihar tells ANI over phone, "The entire disaster management team is on high alert in view of the potential threat of floods. Alerts have been issued for districts at risk of flooding. Additional NDRF teams have been deployed to Bettiah, Gopalganj, and Muzaffarpur, while SDRF teams are already stationed in areas prone to flooding."
Amid the massive flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed concern over the devastation caused by the disaster.
Dhami stated, “The sudden devastating flood in the Bhote Koshi River originating from Tibet in Nepal's Rasuwa region has caused immense loss of life and property, which is extremely heartbreaking and alarming.”
He added, “In this difficult time, our sympathies are with the affected families of Nepal. I pray to God for the safe well-being of all.”
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday to review the flood risk in the state following heavy rains and a glacier burst in neighbouring Nepal, officials said, as per PTI.
NDRF officials said six teams have been kept on standby in Bihar’s border villages as floods in Nepal raise concerns about their possible impact on districts such as Muzaffarpur, West Champaran, East Champaran and Siwan.
Officials said water levels in Bihar could rise only after a few hours, while no flood-related impact has been reported in the state so far.
District administrations and rescue teams have been placed on alert and are informing local residents about the developing situation.
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has released emergency contact numbers for assistance and information regarding Indian nationals affected by the flash floods in Nepal.
In a post on X, the embassy said people seeking help can reach out at +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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