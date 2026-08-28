Nepal flash floods: Why Kathmandu declined foreign rescue teams and what were lessons from 2015 earthquake

Nepal flash floods: The government in Nepal has turned down offers from several countries to send search and rescue teams to the Himalayan nation as hundreds, including foreign nationals, remain missing since Wednesday’s floods.

Instead, Nepal wants cash contributions through a one-door mechanism, Kathmandu Post reported, quoting officials, who said additional financial aid and other support will be sought during the reconstruction phase. In a one-door mechanism, the relatives of the foreign nationals can contact them directly.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Nepal decline foreign rescue teams after the recent flash floods? ⌵ Nepal declined offers from foreign countries for rescue teams to avoid coordination issues experienced in the 2015 earthquake, stating that its own security agencies could handle the operations. 2 What humanitarian assistance has Nepal received from other countries following the flash floods? ⌵ Several countries, including the US and UK, have announced financial aid, with the US pledging $500,000 and other nations offering support in rescue, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts. 3 How are search and rescue operations being conducted after the Nepal flash floods? ⌵ Search and rescue operations are being managed by Nepal's security agencies, with additional humanitarian aid being sought during the reconstruction phase, focusing on cash contributions rather than foreign rescue teams. 4 What lessons were learned from the 2015 Nepal earthquake that influenced the government's decision during the flood crisis? ⌵ The government learned that the influx of foreign rescue teams during the 2015 earthquake led to significant coordination problems, prompting a different approach with the recent floods. 5 Should foreign nations continue offering aid to Nepal amid the flood disaster? ⌵ Yes, foreign nations can still provide assistance, especially financial contributions, which Nepal’s government has emphasized as more effective than sending rescue teams.

Also Read | Nepal Floods Live Updates: Nepal Army says working to rescue 100 people trapped

Some countries, including the United States, have already announced financial assistance, while others have offered help in rescue, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts in Nepal.

Nepal flash floods: Death toll crosses 469 The death toll from a flash flood has so far reached 469, Nepal police said on Friday, according to news agency Reuters.

The Nepal government has received multiple official and unofficial requests from countries and organisations to send their own search-and-rescue teams, Kathmandu Post said, quoting a senior foreign ministry official. The government has, however, told them that Nepal’s own security agencies are capable of handling the operation, the Post said.

India, China, the US, the UK, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have offered assistance from their search and rescue teams during search and rescue operations, the report said.

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Rescued residents react as they meet family members at an army camp following flash floods, in Battar Bazar town of Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 28, 2026. Devastating floods on the Nepal-Tibet border region have killed at least 469 people, Nepali police said on August 28, 48 hours after the disaster. (Photo by PRABIN RANABHAT / AFP)

India has requested permission to deploy its National Disaster Response Force to Nepal. The government in Nepal has declined the request.

“We received similar requests from China and other countries too, but we had to turn down the request,” the foreign ministry official was quoted in Post report.

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Nepal flash floods: Lessons from 2015 earthquake The government made the decision after its experience during the 2015 earthquake, when the influx of foreign search-and-rescue teams and competition among countries caused significant coordination and management issues, the post said, quoting officials.

The decision was taken on the recommendation of the Nepali Army and police, it said.

A devastating earthquake struck Nepal on April 25, 2015, with a magnitude of 7.8. Nearly 9,000 people died and more than 22,000 were injured across Nepal and neighbouring countries.

The epicentre was located in the Barpak village of the Gorkha district, and it stands as the worst natural disaster to hit Nepal since the 1934 Nepal–Bihar earthquake

As many as 178 Indians, 65 Americans, 51 Malaysians, 53 Ukrainians, 33 British, 35 Australians, 25 Canadians, and nationals from other three dozen countries are missing since Wednesday, Nepal police said. Chinese officials said at least 100 Chinese nationals are out of contact in Nepal.

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In New Delhi, the foreign ministry said on Thursday that more than 290 Indian nationals have been trapped in the floods and are seeking evacuation.

About 200 Indians who were on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are stranded on the Chinese side, MEA said. As many as 21 people from Tamil Nadu have been rescued, the ministry added.

The Ministry also said that India has handed over the second consignment of relief aid, including 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines and food packets to Nepal amid the deadly flash flood that has killed 389 people, and nearly 1,500 remain missing.

Nepal flash floods: India, other countries offered help The US, UK, and World Bank have already announced financial support.

School children wait for a transit flight at Trishuli camp after being stranded by flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 28, 2026. China and Nepal warned of fresh flooding risks, complicating rescuers' search for more than 1,400 people missing after a deadly deluge and landslides swept away entire villages along their remote Himalayan border. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

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The United States and the World Health Organization (WHO) have extended support and expressed solidarity with Nepal following devastating flash floods, with Washington announcing $500,000 in assistance and the WHO dispatching emergency medical supplies. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X that the US was ready to support the government of Nepal with humanitarian assistance.

Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda said on social media that he had reached out to Prime Minister Balendra Shah to convey that the ADB stands with Nepal and its people.

We received similar requests from China and other countries too, but we had to turn down the request.

British foreign secretary Ed Miliband, during a call with Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal expressed the UK government’s strong support to Nepal and inquired about the ongoing rescue efforts, including the search for missing British nationals.

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(With inputs from Kathmandu Post)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.

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