Nepal: Flight services at Tribhuvan International Airport halted after glitch2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 04:52 PM IST
- The airport authorities are trying to solve the issue but international services remain disrupted for past one hour
Following the problems with the immigration server, all flights at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport were halted. The airport authorities are trying to solve the issue but international services remain disrupted for the past hour.
