Nepal floods: 10 missing, 6 bridges washed away as Budhi Gandaki river overflows | What we know

At least 10 people are reported missing following severe flash floods along the Budhi Gandaki River basin in Nepal's Gorkha District on Sunday morning. The surging floodwaters have caused extensive infrastructural damage, washing away six bridges and dozens of homes, prompting swift rescue operations by the military and local authorities.

Widespread damage to bridges and homes The sudden deluge has severed critical transport links in the region. According to Assistant Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma, the river destroyed two motorable bridges at Arughat, Tripurasundari, and Soti-Manbu, as well as four suspension bridges.

Among the destroyed infrastructure is a Bailey bridge connecting wards 1 and 3 of Dharche Rural Municipality. Several vital footbridges were also lost, including those connecting Machhikhola with Karauja, Thadobharyang with Jagat, and Ghattekhola with Philim.

Beyond infrastructure, the floods have devastated local settlements — Nearly 35 houses in the Painyu and Bagar areas of Chumnubri Rural Municipality’s Ward 3 were swept away. The floodwaters also caused significant damage to residential zones in Jagat, Salleri, Dovan, and Ghattekhola.

“In addition, 10 people have been reported missing since the flood hit the northern part of the district earlier this morning. An alert is in place as the river’s water level has continued to rise and fall. We are constantly monitoring the flow,” Sharma told ANI.

Rescue operations underway In response to the crisis, Prime Minister Balen Shah announced that a Nepali Army contingent had been deployed via land and air to conduct immediate search, rescue, and relief operations.

Helicopters have been mobilised to evacuate stranded individuals in the worst-hit areas of the Budhi Gandaki region. Additionally, a Joint Rapid Response Team was airlifted from Kathmandu—located approximately 184 kilometres away—to assist in the emergency response. Within hours of the deployment, the Nepal Army confirmed that six people had been successfully evacuated to safer grounds.

Home Minister issues urgent alert Taking to social media, Nepal's Home Minister Sudan Gurung issued a stern warning about the possibility of further severe flooding due to the continuous surge in the river's water levels.

Sharing a video of the destruction, Gurung noted his serious concern over the collapse of the bridge connecting Nyakchet and Film Bazaar. "The river’s flow is continuously increasing, and muddy floodwaters have entered some houses in the Ghattekhola area," he stated.

The Home Minister confirmed the immediate deployment of the Nepal Police, the Armed Police Force, and local administrative units to manage the crisis. He issued an urgent appeal for residents in high-risk zones—specifically Sirdibas, Jagat, Salleri, Khorlabesi, Machhakhola, Soti, Arkhet, and Arughat—to evacuate the riverbanks without delay.

“I sincerely request residents of these areas, especially those living along the Budhi Gandaki River, to move to safer places immediately and remain highly alert. Please remain calm and stay safe,” Gurung urged, advising citizens requiring emergency assistance to contact the Ministry of Home Affairs via the 1234 hotline.