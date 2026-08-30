Nepal floods: 149 Indians rescued amid evacuation efforts, MEA releases names

As many as 149 Indian nationals have been rescued from flood-hit Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday (August 30).

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the latest update on social media platform X, saying that 149 Indians had been rescued as of 5:30 pm on August 30, 2026.

“Update on Indian Nationals rescued in Nepal as of 1730 hrs on 30 August, 2026. Indians rescued: 149,” Jaiswal wrote.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How many Indian nationals were rescued from the floods in Nepal? ⌵ As of August 30, 2026, 149 Indian nationals have been rescued from flood-hit areas in Nepal. 2 What challenges are rescue teams facing in Nepal's flood-affected areas? ⌵ Rescue teams are battling rising water levels and huge quantities of debris blocking access to affected areas, along with difficulties in reaching people trapped in tunnels. 3 Why are authorities warning of renewed flooding along the Trishuli River? ⌵ Authorities warned of renewed flooding due to rising water levels in the Trishuli River, prompting locals to remain vigilant and in safe locations. 4 How is the Indian government assisting in the flood rescue operations in Nepal? ⌵ The Indian government is coordinating efforts to assist stranded citizens and has deployed specialized teams along with heavy relief supplies, including medicines and food. 5 What role did international countries play in the rescue operations in Nepal? ⌵ Countries like India and China have joined Nepal's rescue efforts, with specialized teams being dispatched to assist in rescue operations at hydropower projects and areas affected by flooding.

The MEA also released the names of the 149 Indian nationals rescued from the flood-affected areas.

The rescue operation comes as heavy rains and flooding have disrupted normal life in parts of Nepal, with authorities working to evacuate people from affected areas.

The Indian government has been monitoring the situation and coordinating efforts to assist Indian citizens stranded or affected by the floods.

India sends forensic team to Nepal India has also stepped up its assistance by deploying a forensic team to Nepal to help identify victims whose remains have not yet been identified.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava met members of the forensic team deployed in the country.

“Ambassador Naveen Srivastava met members of the Indian Forensic Team deployed to Nepal. The team will work alongside their Nepali counterparts in analysing DNA samples to assist in identifying the mortal remains of the victims of the recent flash floods,” Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Jaisal also said India has stepped up its relief and rescue efforts in flood-hit Nepal, with the fourth flight carrying 11 tonnes of assistance landing in the neighbouring country.

The relief material has been handed over to the Nepalese authorities, Jaiswal said in an update.

The assistance includes a specialised tunnel technical contingent equipped for search and rescue operations, along with a team of forensic experts who will assist in DNA analysis to identify victims of the devastating floods.

The fourth relief flight also carried essential supplies, including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets and hygiene kits, according to Jaiswal.

India has already sent relief supplies to Nepal as the neighbouring country struggles to cope with the scale of the disaster.

Nepal has also sought additional assistance for forensic laboratories and rapid DNA analysis to identify hundreds of bodies recovered after the flash floods.

Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah said on Saturday that authorities were following the Unidentified and Unclaimed Body Management Directives, 2026. The process includes DNA sampling and proper documentation before final rites are carried out for victims who cannot be immediately identified.

As rescue teams continue to search flood-hit areas, authorities in Nepal are simultaneously working to evacuate survivors, locate missing people and identify the victims of one of the country's most devastating recent disasters.

Nepal flood death toll reaches 794 According to Nepal Police, the number of bodies recovered from the disaster had reached 794 by 5:45 pm on Sunday.

The highest number of deaths was reported in Chitwan, with 264 fatalities, followed by Nawalparasi East with 197, Nawalparasi West with 120, Gorkha with 61, Nuwakot with 52, Dhading with 50, Tanahun with 37 and Rasuwa with 13.

Earlier, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said 2,502 people remained missing as of 1 pm on Sunday.

Authorities are storing unidentified bodies at 21 hospitals across the country while efforts are underway to establish their identities.

Of those reported missing, 933 are workers at hydropower projects, while 592 are foreign nationals. Another 127 are Nepali citizens who were travelling with foreign groups.

Several missing persons are also reported to be personnel from the Nepal Police, Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, Customs Office and Immigration Office.

At least 239 people have been injured, with some receiving treatment while others have been discharged. Six surgical medical teams have also been deployed to assist those affected by the disaster.

Thousands rescued as operations continue Nearly 20,000 security personnel have been deployed across affected areas as part of the rescue operation.

Ground forces have carried out 8,730 rescues, while air crews have conducted 363 helicopter flights, evacuating 3,081 people, including 236 foreign nationals.

Authorities have also rescued 279 people directly from a flooded hydropower tunnel in recent days.

Rescue teams battle debris inside tunnels Nepal's military airlifted heavy machinery by helicopter on Sunday to an under-construction dam in the Himalayas as rescue teams worked to reach people believed to be trapped inside a tunnel.

Rescue operations are underway at five hydroelectric projects, including the Upper Trishuli complex. Authorities said they had received information that around 350 people could be trapped inside a tunnel at the site.

Around 10,000 Nepali troops have been deployed for tunnel rescue operations, alongside specialists from India and China, according to Dharam Raj Uprety, chief of Nepal's national disaster management authority.

"It's very tough because there's a lot of debris and we cannot blast things to make our way through," Uprety said.

The office of Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah said rescue teams and soldiers worked through the night at Upper Trishuli despite severe flooding. It also released footage showing a helicopter transporting heavy machinery to the affected area.