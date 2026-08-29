Nepal floods: 3 days roll on with no trace of 77 Isha Foundation missing pilgrims | ‘Rescue teams are on ground but….'

Sadhguru's Isha Foundation pilgrims remain untraceable even after three days flash floods hit Nepal-Tibet border region. A total of 77 pilgrims associated with the organisation are reported missing, the group's coordinator informed PTI on Friday. When the flood struck on Wednesday, August 26, the group, known as S3, was returning from the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage.

The group which had participants from 19 nationalities in Gyirong on the Tibet-Nepal border and has since been missing. A coordinator at the group, Maa Gambhiri said, "There has been no update on the 77 missing Isha Foundation pilgrims for the last two days. The rescue teams are on the ground but there is still no information yet," PTI reported.

The organisation founded by Indian spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev, Sadhguru, tried to establish contact with every embassy in India, China and Nepal to know the whereabouts of the missing pilgrims. The foundation also reached out to various offices and ministries in India and Nepal for support, but their attempts yielded no results.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What led to the disappearance of the 77 Isha Foundation pilgrims in Nepal? ⌵ The 77 Isha Foundation pilgrims went missing due to flash floods that struck the Nepal-Tibet border region while they were returning from the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. 2 What efforts have been made to locate the missing Isha Foundation pilgrims? ⌵ The Isha Foundation has contacted various embassies and government offices in India, China, and Nepal to seek assistance in locating the missing pilgrims, but has not received any updates. 3 Why are rescue efforts for the missing pilgrims challenging? ⌵ Rescue efforts are challenged by cut-off roads and ongoing risks of further flooding in the area, hampering access for rescue teams trying to reach the missing pilgrims. 4 How many nationalities are represented among the missing Isha Foundation pilgrims? ⌵ The missing Isha Foundation pilgrims include individuals from 19 different nationalities, highlighting the international nature of the pilgrimage group. 5 What emotional impact has the disappearance of the pilgrims had on their families? ⌵ Families of the missing pilgrims are experiencing significant emotional turmoil and anxiety as they await news regarding their loved ones, with 77 families desperately seeking answers.

Noting the anxiety and fear of loss that has surrounded the families of pilgrims, Maa Gambhiri added, “There are 77 families waiting desperately for the answers. It is an emotional turmoil for them.”

All about last traceable location of 77 missing pilgrims In the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimages organised by Isha Foundation every season, pilgrims trek on foot from Kathmandu through Nepal to Tibet. The day the devastating flash floods struck the region, Sadhguru in a post on X said that one of his Kailash pilgrimage groups was caught in the tragedy at the immigration office in Gyirong. In addition to 77-member group, there were 3 volunteers in Nepal's Timure, Sadhguru said. “Of the 21 groups who are part of our Sojourn, 495 people have already returned safely. 743 people are currently in Tibet, 148 people are in Nepal,” the post stated.

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He shared another post the following day in which said appealed to the authorities and administration, seeking permission for himself and a few volunteers to assist in search and rescue operation. In a video message he said that the members of the organisation had attempted to reach the area but was unable to do so as roads leading to the site had been cut off.

The missing pilgrims include 22 US citizens, 12 Canadians, 11 Australias and nine from the UK. Among the others missing, four pilgrims were from Germany, three each from France and Nepal, two each from the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore and Spain, and one each from Finland, Hungary, Israel, Lithuania, the Philippines, Portugal, Russia and South Africa.