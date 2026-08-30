Nepal floods: Bus carrying rescued survivors crashes, 32 injured; death toll nears 800

A bus carrying people rescued from Nepal’s devastating flash floods crashed in Danda, east of Nawalparasi, as the country continued its massive rescue and recovery operation. The bus was travelling from Kathmandu to Bardiya after evacuating people from flood-hit Rasuwa. A BBC report said 32 of its 38 passengers were injured.

The accident came as Nepal’s flood death toll reached 788 on Sunday, according to Nepal Police. More than 2,500 people remain missing, while nearly 9,500 have been rescued, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

Nepal flash floods: Death toll reaches 788 The floods and landslides struck on August 26 after what authorities believe was a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border. Torrents of water surged downstream through the Bhotekoshi River system, destroying homes, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower infrastructure.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What caused the recent flash floods in Nepal? ⌵ The recent flash floods in Nepal were triggered by a glacier collapse that resulted in a torrent of rock, ice, mud, and debris flowing through mountain river systems, devastating affected areas. 2 What is the current death toll from the floods in Nepal? ⌵ As of the latest reports, the death toll from the floods in Nepal has reached 794, with over 2,500 people still reported missing. 3 How are rescue operations being conducted in the flood-hit areas of Nepal? ⌵ Rescue operations in Nepal involve nearly 20,000 security personnel, utilizing ground and air crews, including helicopters, to evacuate individuals from affected areas and search for missing persons. 4 What challenges are authorities facing during the rescue and recovery efforts in Nepal? ⌵ Authorities are encountering challenges such as damaged roads and infrastructure, rising water levels, and difficult weather conditions, which complicate evacuation and rescue operations. 5 Should families of missing persons in Nepal take any specific actions? ⌵ Families of missing persons should stay in contact with local authorities for updates and may need to provide identification information to assist in recovery efforts for missing individuals.

Authorities said 2,502 people, including 591 foreigners, remain missing.

Chitwan has recorded the highest number of deaths at 264, followed by Nawalparasi East with 197 and Nawalparasi West with 120. Gorkha reported 61 deaths, Nuwakot 52, Dhading 50, Tanahun 37 and Rasuwa 13.

Bhotekoshi River rises, authorities issue fresh warning The flood emergency remains active, with authorities warning of rising water levels in the Bhotekoshi River.

"The water level in the flooded Bhotekoshi River has risen to some extent; all concerned are urged to take precautionary measures," the NDRRMA said, adding that further updates would follow.

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Authorities have also warned of a "high risk of flash floods" in Nuwakot and Rasuwa, where rescue and recovery operations are continuing under difficult terrain and weather conditions.

Bus carrying flood evacuees crashes in Nawalparasi The bus involved in the crash was carrying 38 people from Kathmandu towards Bardiya after the passengers had been rescued from flood-hit Rasuwa.

According to the BBC report, 32 people were injured. The circumstances behind the crash were not immediately clear.

The accident adds to the challenges facing evacuation efforts as damaged roads and infrastructure continue to hamper movement in flood-affected areas.

54 Karnataka residents rescued from Nepal India is also assisting citizens stranded in flood-hit Nepal. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said 54 residents of the state had returned home safely, while efforts continued to evacuate those still stranded.

"Following the flash floods and landslides in Nepal, I spoke to the Resident Commissioner of Karnataka Bhavan, New Delhi, and reviewed the progress of the rescue operations for Kannadigas stranded there. Our Government is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safe return of those stranded in Nepal," he said.

He added, “I am glad to share that 54 Kannadigas have already returned home safely. I assure the families of those still stranded that they need not worry. The Government stands with you and is making every effort to bring everyone back home safely.”

The disaster has also affected neighbouring Tibet, where 16 people were reported killed and nearly 550 remained missing, according to Chinese media reports.