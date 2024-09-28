Nepal floods, landslides kill at least 66 people, over 250 houses damaged: Top 10 points

At least 66 people were killed, and 69 others missing in Nepal since early on Friday due to devastatingfloods and landslides across the country caused by incessant rains, Reuters reported on Saturday. The severe weather has blocked major roads and disrupted domestic air travel.
Authorities fear the death toll may increase, with 69 people still reported missing and 60 others injured since Friday morning, AP quoted Home Ministry spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari as saying. Over 3,010 people have been rescued so far, he added.
