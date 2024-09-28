Nepal floods, landslides kill at least 66 people, over 250 houses damaged: Top 10 points

At least 66 people were killed, and 69 others missing in Nepal since early on Friday due to devastating floods and landslides across the country caused by incessant rains. The severe weather has blocked major roads and disrupted domestic air travel

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Updated28 Sep 2024, 10:26 PM IST
At least 66 people were killed, and 69 others missing in Nepal since early on Friday due to devastatingfloods and landslides across the country caused by incessant rains, Reuters reported on Saturday. The severe weather has blocked major roads and disrupted domestic air travel.

Authorities fear the death toll may increase, with 69 people still reported missing and 60 others injured since Friday morning, AP quoted Home Ministry spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari as saying. Over 3,010 people have been rescued so far, he added.

  • Home Ministry spokesperson said 66 people were reported dead across the country, of whom 34 were in the capital, Kathmandu. Sixty people were injured and 3,010 rescued across the Himalayan nation, the spokesperson added.
  • Home Ministry spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari said three important highways, including the key Prithvi highway, connecting the capital city, Kathmandu, to the rest of Nepal, have been blocked by landslides. Heavy equipment is being used to open the blocked routes, Tiwari said. The highways have been blocked in 63 locations across the country.
  • The Nepal government, on Saturday, closed all educational institutions till Tuesday and postponed all exams in the wake of the rain-induced disaster in the nation. The decision was made during an emergency cabinet meeting, Nepal's education minister said.

  • International flights are operating, but many domestic flights have been disrupted, said a spokesperson for Kathmandu airport.
  • The Nepal capital city, Kathmandu, experienced an electricity outage throughout the day. The main transmission line was obstructed by floods. The power resumed only in the evening.
  • Kathmanduis cut from the rest of the country as all entry points to the capital city have also been obstructed due to landslides triggered by rains.
  • The authorities have banned the use of buses for travelling at night on highways, and cars were discouraged.

  • Parts of Kathmandu is inundated by swollen rivers. Nearly 226 houses have been submerged in Kathmandu,and residents are forced to move to top floors.
  • Security forces are on high alert and have been ordered, including the Nepal Army, to help in the rescue efforts.
  • Authorities said that most rivers in Nepal have overflowed, flooding roads and bridges, following a nearly week-long delay in the retreat of monsoon.

 

 

 

First Published:28 Sep 2024, 10:26 PM IST
